East Point, GA (CBS46) A man is dead and many other people are looking for a place to stay after fire ripped through an apartment complex in East Point overnight.
The fire started just after midnight at the complex on the 1700 block of Vesta Avenue.
The victim has not been identified. No word on what caused the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting five families.
