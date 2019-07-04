ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Roswell.
Roswell police told CBS46's Hayley Mason that an officer was getting coffee at a Shell gas station on Atlanta Street when he saw a man who looked suspicious.
Police say an altercation began between the man and a gas station employee after the man allegedly failed to pay for an item. When the Roswell police officer approached the man, he attacked the officer with a blunt object.
The officer first tased the man but police say that didn't work so the officer shot him. The owner of the gas station told CBS46 that the employee said the man appeared to be drunk.
The man was taken to North Fulton Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer was also transported to the hospital with injuries to his arm.
This is the 41st officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.
Preliminary information on Roswell Officer Involved Shooting Investigation pic.twitter.com/SZXNINjuhB— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 4, 2019
NEW: At 8:30am, a Roswell Police officer reported that there was a suspicious man at this Shell gas station on Atlanta Street. The man and officer got into an altercation and the officer shot the man. The man was taken to N. Fulton Hospital. The officer was NOT shot, but injured. pic.twitter.com/1esvBEXnrm— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 4, 2019
