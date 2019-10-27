ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation after a man was shot and killed by Athens Clarke County police on Saturday.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance between neighbors just before 9 p.m. at The Oaks Apartments near Gaines School Road.
After they met with the person who made the call, officers drove through the apartment complex looking for Nan Zhao, the other person involved in the dispute.
Police say when they located and attempted to speak with Zhao, he ignored their commands and hid behind a dumpster. Zhao then opened fire on the officers, and they returned fire hitting him at least once.
Zhao was treated on the scene but later died at the hospital. No officers were injured.
This makes the 7th officer-involved shooting in Athens this year.
