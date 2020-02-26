SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting at a Walmart on Old National Highway early Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the man was shot in the parking lot. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where he later died.
Detectives are on scene investigating. Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
