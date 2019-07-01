ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and an officer with minor injuries.
The incident occurred at the River Club Apartments in the 1000 block of Macon Highway in Athens around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Spruill Sr. said in a press conference Monday afternoon that police responded to a report of a man acting erratically, armed with a knife and covered in what authorities believe was his own blood.
When they arrived on the scene, Spruill says officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife. However, officers say he disregarded the orders and continued to move toward them.
Police say they retreated, but the man, still armed with a knife, charged at them. Two of the three officers on the scene fired several shots at him.
The man was treated on the scene by paramedics but succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities say he was an Asian male who they believe is in his 20's. He was not a student at nearby University of Georgia and his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Spruill said in accordance with policy, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending investigation into the incident.
There is bodycam footage documenting the incident, but Spruill said it will be released after it has been reviewed.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
