ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man accused of shooting an officer is dead after an extensive manhunt Sunday.
Police said the incident started as a domestic call that escalated. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 5800 block of North Shores Road NW in Acworth. On arrival, police said a man later identified as Luis Rey Ruiz, 20, of Kennesaw shot one of the officers.
The officer returned fire and struck Ruiz as he fled the scene. Ruiz was later found a short distance away where he was fired on by several members of Cobb County SWAT. Ruiz died on the scene. Police said a gun was found next to the man's body.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
