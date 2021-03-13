Gwinnett County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a Loganville neighborhood.
Officers arrived at 4376 Foxberry Run just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival officers found a male, in his 20's, deceased from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. A second male, 16-years old, was injured. The injured teen was transported to a nearby hospital.
Investigators are currently speaking with residents in the neighborhood to see if anyone may have witnessed what happened or possibly captured the shooting on home security surveillance.
