JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after a family member called Johns Creek Police to perform a welfare check late Tuesday night.
According to police, they performed a welfare check in the 600 block of Mount Victoria Place after receiving a phone call from a concerned family member who feared someone at the house could be seriously injured.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man dead, who had apparently been stabbed to death. That man has been identified as William Neil Kennedy, 51.
The man's wife, Stephanie Ferguson-Levin, was taken into custody and has been charged with felony murder and third-degree cruelty to children. The cruelty to children charge was included because both a 9 and an 11-year-old were home at the time of the violence. More charges are pending.
Ferguson-Levin is currently in the Fulton County Jail and is currently being held without bond.
