ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a home near the 1300 block of Aniwaka Ave in Southwest Atlanta.
Police say a man was found deceased inside the home and a woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police believe the man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. They're not looking for any suspects.
Two other people were inside the home at the time but neither sustained injury.
CBS46 is working to get additional details on this developing story from detectives.
