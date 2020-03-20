GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.
Officers were called to shooting at an apartment complex on Fairway Oaks Drive in Duluth around 8 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived, they found both victims lying on the floor of the unit with gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to an area hospital with what police say are "life-threatening" injuries. Police arrested a suspect on the scene. They believe the shootings happened as a result of an argument between the suspect and victims.
No identities have been released.
