DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 86-year-old man has been reported missing in Lithonia.
According to DeKalb County Police, Mr. Henry Thompson was last seen at his residence on Enid Drive. Mr. Thompson has been diagnosed with dementia.
He was last known to have on black sweat pants and a black sweat shirt. He is 6-feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds, is bald and has a gray beard.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
