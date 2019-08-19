ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police said a man accidentally fell from the 11th floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel and died Monday.
Police haven't released many details as they are still on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Peter McMahon, General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta issued the following statement about the incident.
“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Atlanta. We are saddened by the event that occurred at our hotel and our thoughts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible situation. We are assisting the authorities investigating the matter.”
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest details as they become available.
