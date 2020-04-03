COVINGTON, GA (CBS46)—Covington police are looking for the individuals who fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened on March 28, just before 7:30 p.m., in the area of Puckett Street and Chaney Drive, according to a press release from Covington police.
Police wrote officers responded to call reporting shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found several rounds and two different caliber weapons in the street.
Moments later, according to a press release, officers and EMS workers were flagged down by a person transporting a shooting victim to the hospital.
The victim, Michael Stanley, 33, of Covington, later died after being shot multiple times.
Police have not released a motive or made any arrests, however, they have several suspects, police wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Travis Pierce at 678-625-5562.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.