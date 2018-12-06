Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after he ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle Thursday morning in NW Atlanta.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Chattahoochee Avenue and Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.
Witnesses told police the man ran out into traffic and that's when he was struck. The man died as a result.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene until officers arrived and is cooperating with the investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
