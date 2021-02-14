Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Sunday morning.
The shooting took place at the Corners at 1700 Apartments, located at the 1700 block of Hunters Ridge Lane in Peachtree Corners.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a “person shot” call shortly after 11:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police said multiple shots were fired during the incident and there were no other injuries.
Detectives are trying to determine the motive and anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
