ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after a car crash early Thursday morning.
Around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to a single car crash near 3701 Jonesboro Road.
At the scene, officers found that a Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree, which ejected the driver from the vehicle.
The man died at the scene.
It is unclear what caused the crash
