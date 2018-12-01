Lilburn, GA (CBS46) Gwinnett County firefighters arrived to a home engulfed in flames Saturday morning in unincorporated Lilburn to find one person dead and two others injured.
The single-family home located in the 900 block of Glasgow Drive had flames going through the roof as it burned at 3:30 a.m. Inside, firefighters found two people, a deceased son who was pronounced dead on the scene and his mother who was unconscious and in critical condition. The deceased man's father was located outside of the home with minor injuries.
According to firefighters, the son helped his father exit the home and then went back to save his mother. However, while in the process of assisting him mother, the son succumbed to the conditions.
Fire investigators say the cause of fire has not yet been determined, however, they do know it started in the second kitchen.
