crime scene cordon tape

Man dies after multiple gunshot wound 

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex that left one man dead.

It happened Tuesday morning on Hunnicutt Street.

Details remain limited at this time. It is unclear if the shooter has been arrested at this time. Police tell CBS46 the victim was taken to Grady hospital.

This is a developing story. 

