ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex that left one man dead.
It happened Tuesday morning on Hunnicutt Street.
Details remain limited at this time. It is unclear if the shooter has been arrested at this time. Police tell CBS46 the victim was taken to Grady hospital.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.