FORSYTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of Georgia Bureau of Investigations regarding the death of a Monroe County inmate on Wednesday.
Joshua Marshall was arrested by Monroe County deputies for family violence Wednesday evening.
During the booking process at the Monroe County Jail, an altercation occurred between Marshall and employees. Marshall became unresponsive during the confrontation. He was transported to Monroe County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Per the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Policy, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called to the scene to investigate the incident.
