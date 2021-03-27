The Atlanta Police Department was called investigate a fatal hit and run accident that killed one person Saturday afternoon.
Around 5:05 p.m. officers responded to I-20WB near Moreland Avenue after reports of an accident in the area.
Witnesses told officers that an older model Chevy Impala crashed into the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Police reported that the victim was transported to Grady where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have not yet released a suspect description at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for the latest details as they become available.
