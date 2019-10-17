DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking to identify a person-of-interest in an October 5 shooting that claimed one man's life.
Just before midnight police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 2300 block of Deer Springs Drive. When they arrived, the garage was open along with the garage door leading into the home. Upon entry, officers observed a chair lying sideways on the floor, near it laid the body of 48-year-old Tyrone Russell in a pool of blood. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the left side of his head.
Investigators believe the unidentified man and Mr. Russell were acquaintances and had been involved in a dispute when things took a fatal turn.
Police are now hoping the public can assist with identifying the person-of-interest, as well as determine his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb Count Police.
