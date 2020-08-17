GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A GBI investigation into the use of force during a weekend SWAT situation remains ongoing in Grady County.
On the evening of August 16, Grady deputies responded to a call regarding a male who was experiencing difficulty while breathing at a residence near Beth Road. When deputies arrived they located a man who had been assaulted and suffered a head wound.
It was then that deputies realized a man had barricaded himself inside the home. Thomas County SWAT was called to the scene in an effort to peacefully have the man exit the home, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
The GBI says SWAT deployed OC gas into the home, one of which the barricaded man tossed back at the unit. When SWAT members managed to retrieve the man from the home, he became combative and resistant to arrest.
Though eventually handcuffed, it was not long before the man became unresponsive. Despite resuscitation efforts, local EMT's were unable to help the man regain consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab to determine a cause of death. The name of the male is being withheld pending notification of family.
This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.
