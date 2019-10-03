ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man took his last breath on a set of stairs at a Northwest Atlanta apartment Thursday evening after being shot.
The man was shot in the 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. He was found by officer lying on the stairs, not breathing with an apparent gunshot wound to the his upper body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:58 p.m.
Vehicles in the parking lot also sustained damage from gunfire.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody and investigators are working to determine what lead to the fatal shooting.
