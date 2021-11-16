ATLANTA (CBS46) — An investigation is underway after a 57-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing Cobb Parkway.
Marietta police say it happened Monday night at around 8 p.m. in front of the Regency Inn and Suites. According to preliminary reports, the man was attempting to cross Cobb Parkway and while standing in the center turn lane was struck by a 1998 Toyota Camry. The Camry also struck another vehicle in the area before coming to a full stop.
The driver of the Camry, 43-year-old Kevin Alston, did not render aid and ran away before police arrived.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD canine officer Jacquo managed to track down Alston and he was located at Kennesaw State University.
Anyone with information is asked to contact STEP Officer Johnson at (770) 794-5384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.