ATLANTA (CBS46) — An investigation is underway into the death of a man found along Camp Creek Parkway near North Fork Camp Creek.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot at around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, the officers found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The circumstances leading to his death remain unknown at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates on this developing story as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.