CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Apparently thieves like to smell good, or at the very least a man who is accused of stealing cologne from a Kohl's in Conyers does.
The man was spotted on Jan. 7 at the retailer's location in the 1600 block of Dogwood Drive around noon. He opened several boxes of cologne, hid them away and ran from employees who witnessed his unlawful actions.
On the day of the thefts, the unidentified man was wearing a red and black flannel knit hat, a red t-shirt, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.
A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictments.
To remain anonymous, submit tips to www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org or call 404-577-8477.
