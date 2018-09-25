A man is lucky to be alive after he drove his vehicle off of the second floor of a parking deck in Midtown Atlanta on Monday.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at a parking deck off Marietta Street near Northside Drive.
The 63 year-old man told police his foot became stuck on the accelerator, causing him to drive through some fencing before flipping over and crashing onto the ground below.
Thankfully, a doctor was walking in the area and was able to rush to the man's aid.
"Surprisingly, he was in really good condition," said Dr. Aletha Chappelear, who witnessed the crash. "The only part of the car that wasn't dented in was the part of the car that was directly over his head. He was very coherent and I asked him to please stop moving."
Dr. Chappelear said the man wasn't even bleeding.
