ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Is your vehicle safe at the airport? Atlanta police say they are looking for a man who has stolen at least three vehicles from the parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
“It’s awful. It was terrible,” Brad Berenek told CBS46 News.
Brad Berenek said his last experience at Heartsfield-Jackson International airport wasn’t the greatest.
“I went on a trip to Iowa, when I came back to get my car from the airport it was stolen,” Berenek explained.
He wasn’t alone. Atlanta Police said 90’s model trucks are being targeted inside the airport parking lot.
“The first one being in April of this year and then there’s another one in May, and then the last one being taken in September of this year,” said Sgt. John Chafee.
Police said a man is responsible for stealing all three vehicles. He drove them all right off airport property. Police now have a warning for travelers leaving an older model vehicle anytime soon.
“I’d probably be talking to a mechanic or a vehicle security expert talking about ways I can better secure the car obviously want to recommend locking the vehicle and only spare keys inside of them,” Chafee warned.
If you recognize the truck thief, police are asking you to call 404-577-8477 and report his location.
