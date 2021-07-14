CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who was driving on Clayton County roadway was shot to death early Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a man was driving on Conley Road when another vehicle approached him on the roadway and began firing several shots into his car. The medical examiner pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.
Very limited details are available surrounding this incident, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
