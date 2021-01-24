Atlanta police are working to track down the person who fatally shot a man in Buckhead.
The shooting happened early Sunday just before 3 a.m. on Sidney Marcus Boulevard near Piedmont Road.
According to Atlanta homicide detectives, a man was driving a Rolls Royce on Sidney Marcus Boulevard.
As the man approached a stop light, another vehicle pulled up next to the Rolls Royce and fired several shots. The man was shot multiple times.
The man in the Rolls Royce was able to drive into a nearby parking lot where he crashed into a tree.
The victim, believed to be between his 40s and 50s, was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
A woman passenger in the vehicle with the man was not injured during the incident, according to Atlanta police.
This comes as Atlanta police continue to investigate another shooting that happened in Buckhead on January 3 which left three people injured.
On January 6, Atlanta police arrested Daquan Reed in connection to the December fatal shooting of seven-year-old-Kennedy Maxie.
Kennedy was shot on a Buckhead street as she rode in the car with her mom and aunt in December.
Atlanta police are asking anyone with information on the latest shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
