HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Hall County Sheriff's Deputies have recovered the body of a man from Lake Lanier.
A family member found the body of 61 year-old Michael Thompson near his boat dock.
Investigators say the drowning was accidental.
The Hall County Marine Rescue Team says if you're headed out onto any body of water, make sure you know you're way around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.