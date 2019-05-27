TROUP Co (CBS46) -- A tragic accidental drowning happened Monday on West Point Lake when a man jumped in the water to try to save his father.
The Troup County Sheriff's Office says a 64-year-old man fell in the water under the Cameron Mill Road bridge. His 34-year-old son jumped in after him.
Other boaters saw what was going on and went to help. They managed to get the older man out safely.
The victim has been identified as Jermiah Israel of Jonesboro.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating. The sheriff's office says it appears to be a tragic accident.
