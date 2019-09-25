ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after a fatal crash in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.
The man was ejected from his vehicle after striking a tree on the exit ramp to Moores Mill Road from northbound I-75.
The exit ramp was shut down for several hours while crews cleared the crash but has since reopened.
The man's identity has not been released.
