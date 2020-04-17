GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who reportedly burglarized a church.
According to a press release from Gwinnett police, the burglary happened at the Sugar Hill Church located at the 5000 block of Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in unincorporated Sugar Hill.
The release stated on March 22, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., the suspect was spotted on surveillance video breaking into the church through an unlocked window.
Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole a PlayStation 4 and left on foot.
Gwinnett police said the suspect is a white male, late teens to early twenties, wearing a white Nike hat, zip up jacket, red plaid shirt and red t-shirt, dark pants and white and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
