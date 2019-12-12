MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County man has plead guilty to animal cruelty charges connected to a July 2018 incident.
According to county police, Justin Michael Crandall poured a scalding hot liquid on a dog named Anastasia. The dog suffered disfigurement including loss of fur and skin to her backside.
His indictment states Crandall, "did maliciously torture an animal ... contrary to the laws of said State [Georgia] , the good order, peace and dignity therof."
As a consequence, Crandall was sentenced to five years with four to server in custody.
He is ordered to pay $1,161.42 in restitution. He is also prohibited from volunteering or working with animals, nor may he own animals.
