DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who was exhibiting erratic behavior was pronounced dead after being arrested and taken to a local hospital in Decatur.
An off-duty DeKalb County Police officer was in the Burger King's drive-thru lane on Evans Mill Road when a man approached his vehicle. The man began damaging the officer's car and then attempted to enter another vehicle in the area. The suspect then ran off into a bushy lot.
The officer requested additional assistance and they were able to locate the suspect.
The suspect was transported to nearby hospital due to displaying erratic behavior.
Investigators told CBS46 News that the officers used minimum restraints to prevent the suspect from harming himself. According to the press release, officers on the scene did not observe any physical injuries to the individual prior to placing him in the ambulance for transport to Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Police say after being admitted, the suspect was pronounced deceased, police say.
