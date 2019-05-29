ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man had to be extricated from his car after being involved in a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday.
Zone 5 officers responded to the incident around 9 p.m. in the area of Williams Street NW near Simpson Street.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
