BROOKHAVEN ,Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman's desperate attempt at getting help, and a 911 dispatcher's quick-thinking helped police end a domestic incident at a Brookhaven apartment complex over the summer.
In the early morning hours of August 28 a 911 dispatcher began receiving text messages in Spanish, it was then the dispatcher quickly sprang into to action by using a translator to decipher what was being said. Through the translations, the dispatcher was able to determine a female victim was being held against her will by a man with a gun.
With the assistance of the victim and Brookhaven Police, the woman's location was determined to be in the 3500 block of Buford Highway.
When officers arrived at the complex, they diligently canvassed the building on foot until overhearing a physical altercation in one of the units. Officers knocked on the door but were unsuccessful in getting a response. As a result, they forced entry into the unit where 34-year-old David Renard Devaughn was arrested.
Through the execution of a search warrant, police located a firearm, ammunition, an amount of cocaine consistent with trafficking, and an amount of marijuana consistent with trafficking. Evidence allegedly linking Devaughn to an August 15 armed robbery was also found by detectives.
The suspect faces the following charges: aggravated assault by strangulation, armed robbery, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He is being held in DeKalb County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.