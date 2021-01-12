A Troup County man and woman are facing charges in connection to the death of a man. The incident happened in February 2020.
According to a press release, officers found Dennis W. Binion lying in the road near the 4600 block of Hamilton Road. He had severe injuries.
Binion was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Emergency Room where he later died.
The Georgia State Patrol investigated the case because it was believed Binion was struck by a vehicle while he was walking down the road.
In April 2020, the GSP turned the case over to the Troup County Sheriff’s office because there was no evidence that Binion was hit by a vehicle, the sheriff’s office reported.
During a grand jury proceeding on January 11, Michael E. Richardson, 36, of LaGrange and Crystal Michelle Carothers, 34, also of LaGrange, were indicted in connection to Binion's death.
Richardson faces murder and aggravated assault charges, and Carothers was charged with hindering the apprehension and or punishment of a criminal and making false statements.
Police did not release a motive for the crime.
