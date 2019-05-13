ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man is facing several charges after he tried to carjack a vehicle before snatching a woman's purse at Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police were called to the airport after a 911 call reporting a strong-armed robbery. When officers arrived, the man had already fled the scene after he was unsuccessful in a carjacking attempt.
Officers were able to catch up with the suspect, who then allegedly stole a woman's purse and took off on foot.
After a short chase, officers found the man hiding in the bed of a pickup truck in the south parking deck. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
The suspect was later identified as 37 year-old Richard Parham Jr.
He's facing charges of entering an automobile, criminal damage to property, battery, strong arm robbery, obstruction and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.
Parham Jr. is currently in the Clayton County Jail.
