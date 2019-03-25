ATHENS (CBS46) A 41-year-old went on quite the joy ride when he stole an ambulance at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens on Sunday morning.
Around 12:15 a.m. officers responded to the hospital after reports of theft. The driver of the ambulance told officers he was inside the hospital waiting for a patient to be discharged when Edward Wessinger stole the vehicle.
A canvass of the area lead officers to the 2500 block of W. Broad Street where the ambulance was located. Wessinger was seen on surveillance footage running multiple lights, striking vehicles and jumping curbs before dumping the vehicle.
Still, he was no where to be found.
An hour later, officers responded to a burglary call at a Walgreens drugstore on Hawthorne Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed a hole in the front glass door, inside they located Wessinger.
He is charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and reckless driving.
