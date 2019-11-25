CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is facing several sex-related charges after allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with two 14 year-old girls.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 69 year-old Wayne Wilderom traveled to a southern Cherokee County park to meet the two girls.
The department says Wilderom communicated electronically with an undercover officer, thinking he was talking with the two girls. He also sent the officer nude pictures of himself.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation, two counts of pandering to a person under the age of 18, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of computer or electronic pornography and two counts of obscene internet contact with a child.
He's being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.
Wilderdom is the third person in the county to be arrested for sex crimes against children in the past seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.