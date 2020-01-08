UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is behind bars after police say he crashed his vehicle into a sanitation worker and left the scene.
Union City employee Brandon McCrary was killed in the crash earlier this week.
Officers were able to track down the driver, 27 year-old Joel John Junior by following tire marks left at the scene.
John Junior is facing multiple charges, including hit-and-run and homicide by vehicle.
