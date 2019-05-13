ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened just after midnight on Monday.
Police said an adult male was struck by a dark color sedan on Roswell Road near Johnny’s Hideaway in Buckhead.
Witnesses told police the man appeared to be intoxicated, and the man may have fallen down in the road just prior to being stuck by the sedan.
Police are reviewing surveillance video in the area.
