Duluth, GA (CBS46) Edge Total Hair salon became the scene of a murder Monday morning when a woman was killed outside the business located in the 2600 block of Pleasant Hill Road.
Police say 62-year-old Namyoon Cha entered the salon owned and operated by his ex-wife Myyoung Lee, 48, and demanded everyone leave. It was then that Cha fatally shot his ex-wife twice as she attempted to flee. Her lifeless body was found in the parking lot by responding officers.
Cha then ran back into the salon and shot himself in the head. He was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
This is the second domestic violence case in metro Atlanta in 2019 that's led to a murder.
