JACKSON, Ga. (CBS46) A man was fatally shot after allegedly using racial slurs during an altercation at a Waffle House in Jackson on Friday.
According to the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the department received three 911 calls around 11 p.m. regarding disturbances at the restaurant. When deputies arrived at the restaurant, they found 27 year-old Nicholas Phinazee Bryan suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say Robert Lewis Henderson, 36, and Antonio DeMarty Evans, 39, were at the restaurant when Bryan allegedly began using racial slurs towards them.
Staff asked Bryan to leave and that's when he became involved in a physical confrontation with Evans. Henderson then shot Bryan once.
Bryan was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.
It's unclear what charges Evans and Henderson are facing.
