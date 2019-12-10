GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A house party turned into the scene of a deadly shooting that claimed a 20-year-old man's life in Suwanee.
Gwinnett County Police responded to a home in the 500 block of Taylor Road where the body of Christopher Morand was discovered.
Witnesses told police a party had taken place at the home on December 9. The also stated the victim was fatally shot after when an altercation grew out of control.
Detectives, who are investigating the incident as a homicide, are now seeking to speak with other who may have witnessed the deadly shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
