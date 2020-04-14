CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who fatally shot a man.
According to a press release, officers responded t a home at the 100 block of Pear Tree Lane on April 10 and found a man shot to death.
Police said the shooter left the location on foot prior to officer’s arrival to the scene.
“At this time, it is believed that the victim and the shooter may have known one another, but their connection is unknown”, a police spokesperson wrote.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
