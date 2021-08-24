ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot and killed a man at a gas station Monday night.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers responded to the Circle K near Perry Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Police said the 55 to 65-year-old victim got into an argument with another person. Moments later, the suspect shot the man multiple times.
Police are reviewing surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.