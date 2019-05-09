RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in Clayton County late Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Highway 85 near Poplar Springs Road in Riverdale.
According to Clayton County Police, the victim was found inside a vehicle. Surveillance video shows the victim involved in an altercation with suspects in another vehicle.
No description of the suspects has been given. The make and model of their vehicle is also unknown.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.